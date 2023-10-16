SANDF counts high cost of fire

The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equipment and vehicles worth as much as R5bn may have been destroyed in the runaway bushfire at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Combat Training Centre at Lohatla in the Northern Cape, taking a chunk out of an already constrained defence budget.
The fire, which killed six soldiers and badly injured three more, occurred during an annual training exercise, which has often caused fires in the past. Critics have said previously that the exercises should not be held at the height of the dry season. The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the SA Weather Service issued a code-red fire warning on Thursday, a day before the bushfire.
Defence & military veterans minister Thandi Modise said a board of inquiry has already been appointed to determine who was responsible for the fire and subsequent losses. "If anyone is found to have been negligent in causing the fire we will act against him," she said.
The defence command council briefed Modise on the details of the incident after she was flown by helicopter over the area to see the full extent of the damage. She said the fire outside the army base allegedly started at one of the mines, after which it ripped through the veld camps at the combat centre.
At least 14 newly refurbished Casspir armoured personnel carriers and 15 Samil trucks in different application configurations were burnt beyond economical repair, as were mobile pantries; a field hospital container and equipment; ablution trailers; fuel and water bunkers, and other main mission vehicles.
About 8,000 soldiers had gathered at the Lohatla base for the army’s primary force preparation, Exercise Vuk’uhlome (arise and arm yourself). The tactical headquarters of 46 SA Brigade, the co-ordinating unit for the exercise, was destroyed by the fire, including computers, printers and other office equipment.
A new modular system to construct a massive domed area where soldiers can dine and relax on a wooden floor was also damaged. It was the first time the system was to be tested in an operational area and the project has not been officially handed over to the SANDF.
A second fire destroyed even more tents and equipment on Wednesday. This was brought under control before causing much damage.
"We don’t stop training because of one or two incidents. We will, however, not take unnecessary risks. It is true that climate change will cause more fires. It only means that we have to relook and replan to be prepared," Modise said.
The exercise is continuing until the end of November, with not a single shot fired yet. Training with live ammunition normally causes fires in the training area. The SANDF has been taken to court numerous times because it did not contain fires before they jumped fences to destroy adjacent farmland.
In one of the judgments, a Kimberley high court judge said he found it inconceivable that the SANDF chose to have its main combat exercises in the driest months of the year. Military sources concur that it would make better sense to have the exercises in April or May after the rainy season, when temperatures have also cooled down.
Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, chief of the SANDF, on Thursday said the combat centre is in a water-scarce area. Plans are under way to sink more boreholes to alleviate shortages for the soldiers.
The losses come at a time when the SANDF is struggling to survive amid severe budget cuts. The February budget allocated R52bn for defence and national security in 2023/24, rising by just 1.5% over the medium term. Analysts have questioned the logic of holding large training exercises when the SANDF is facing a budget shortfall of almost R7bn this year.
The shortfall in available equipment was apparent as the air force could not supply a single helicopter for emergency evacuations or other operational needs for the exercise. For her visit on Thursday Modise had to rely on the only available Oryx helicopter in SA, from 22 Squadron at Ysterplaat in Cape Town.
During a recent briefing before parliament’s portfolio committee on defence & military veterans, chief of human resources Vice-Admiral Asiel Kubu cited a potential shortfall of R6.7bn because of unauthorised employment expenditure.
The SANDF has awarded unfunded salary increases and the Treasury indicated that it would not consider any increase in the defence budget unless the department decreases its personnel. The Treasury provided R1.5bn for voluntary exit packages, which has been depleted.
Modise said on Thursday that the losses in the bushfire might provide the ideal opportunity to do an evaluation of the defence forces’s equipment and what it really needs.
