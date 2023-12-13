Union vows to ‘jeopardise’ 2024 election over SABC pay dispute

The SABC headquarters at Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has vowed to disrupt the 2024 national and provincial elections should the cash-strapped SABC not accede to its demand for higher wages.
“We are going to roll out a programme of action in the second week of January 2024. If the SABC doesn’t accede to workers’ demands, then we are going to put the general election into jeopardy,” said CWU national bargaining co-ordinator Nathen Bowers.
Action against the beleaguered public broadcaster during an election year could hinder a free and fair ballot as millions of people, especially those in rural areas, rely on the SABC for news and information.
SABC TV has a reported audience of more than 30-million, while its 18 radio stations reach about 25-million listeners weekly.
The CWU represents more than 600 of the public broadcaster’s estimated workforce of 2,000 which includes contractors. Bowers said most SABC radio staff were CWU members and he did not rule out sabotage by switching off radio signals should the corporation fail to accede to the union’s demand.
Wage talks began in July after the union tabled wage increase of 18% across the board. It also wants members’ housing allowance increased to R3,500 from R1,900.
Bowers said the SABC initially offered no increase before settling at 6% backdated to October 1. SA’s official inflation rate eased to 5.5% in November from 5.9% in October.
“We told the SABC we are willing to accept the 6% increase but stressed that it should be backdated to April 1,” said Bowers, adding that workers hadn’t received a pay increase for the past three years.
That resulted in a deadlock and the matter was referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
The public broadcaster has been bleeding cash for years and relies on government bailouts to keep operating. In its most recent financial year the SABC reported a loss of R1.13bn.
The cabinet recently approved a bill, now with parliament, that seeks to overhaul the SABC’s existing funding model including the collection of TV licence fees. The SABC is owed billions of rand in unpaid fees.
The broadcaster was allocated R3.2bn in 2019 to fund initiatives outlined in its approved turnaround plan aimed at transforming its financial sustainability.
In September communications minister Mondli Gungubele announced the government would provide further support, saying it is crucial for the public broadcaster to remain afloat especially with the 2024 elections on the horizon.
However, his deputy Phil Mapulane told parliament in November the National Treasury had rejected the SABC’s request for R1.5bn, which it had expected to be announced during the medium-term budget policy statement.
Bowers said on Wednesday the CWU told the CCMA during a sitting on December 1 that backdating the 6% offer to April 1 could be done over four months, which the SABC rejected.
‘Pleading poverty’
“What is also alarming is that we gathered the SABC executives have approved increases of 3% for themselves and 5% for middle managers. But when we want increases for workers in the bargaining council, they are pleading poverty,” said Bowers.
“The workers are very angry, they are saying: ‘Get us the strike certificate.’ Workers can then utilise that strike certificate in 2024 during the election year. The SABC is negotiating in bad faith.”
Cosatu acting spokesperson Matthew Parks called on the SABC board and management to engage organised labour in good faith, saying: “It is beyond shocking that SABC’s employees have been systematically denied any increase to their meagre wages for more than three years. This is unacceptable when SABC employees like all other workers have seen their wages badly eroded by the rising costs of living, in particular electricity, fuel and repo rate hikes.
“It is alarming that it is reported that while engagements have been referred to the CCMA for mediation, SABC’s management is moving ahead to implement adjustments for themselves. This is galling and undermines collective bargaining and may collapse space for a reasonable compromise for a collective agreement to be reached with staff and unions.”
SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo didn’t respond immediately to questions.
Communication Workers Union threatens disruptions at the public broadcaster as members haven't received pay increases for three years
