SAM MKOKELI: New SABC CEO has work cut out in standing up to Luthuli House
Nomsa Chabeli will quickly learn that the comrades speak another language than improving the balance sheet
03 December 2023 - 08:20
You might have to Google the name Nomsa Chabeli, as it will not jump out at you as an obvious choice for CEO of the SABC.
The board of the public broadcaster went for a corporate player instead of a political one this time around when it filled the top position at Auckland Park. Chabeli was until recently at MTN, having worked at MultiChoice before that. ..
