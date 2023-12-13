Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land held by traditional authorities does not benefit residents

The ANC has done very little to enhance property rights of millions of South Africans

13 December 2023 - 15:57
EFF leader Julius Malema donated five cows to King Misuzulu during his visit to the king in Ulundi. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
While visiting King Misuzulu recently, EFF leader Julius Malema did SA a service by clarifying that expropriation without compensation and the associated idea of state custodianship championed by his party (and many within the governing ANC) would not affect land under the Ingonyama Trust. Since the king represents the state, this land is already under state custodianship. For Malema this means people under its jurisdiction could access land without difficulty.

This contradicts a vast body of evidence to the contrary. Nontransparent administration, a failure to manage the trust’s holdings to the benefit of its residents and the unlawful collection of funds have been features of its operations. Earlier in 2023, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court issued a scathing judgment on the trust and its treatment of those resident on its lands, particularly the creation of residential leases with rental obligations.

Land held by traditional authorities across SA frequently reflects similar problems. It is to the discredit of the post-apartheid government that very little has been done to enhance the property rights of millions of South Africans living in such circumstances. This is probably best explained by the political imperative of keeping traditional leaders on side with the ANC — something seen in the recent gifting of vehicles to traditional leaders in Limpopo.

This is a salutary reminder of what the expropriation without compensation agenda seeks: a politically constrained and manipulated system of property holding that will be inimical to growth and development but conducive to persistent poverty.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

