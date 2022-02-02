Axed head of news must accept responsibility, says SABC boss Mxakwe
02 February 2022 - 19:58
SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has lashed out at axed group executive of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, saying she abused her position, distorted facts and refused to accept responsibility for her actions.
In a strongly worded, 32-page response to Magopeni’s grievance on Wednesday, Mxakwe stated that her grievance was riddled with “factual inaccuracies, deliberate distortions of known facts” and was made in bad faith to tarnish his reputation...
