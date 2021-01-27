National / Labour Ministers table ‘alternative proposals’ to SABC retrenchments Unions and management remain tight-lipped about details BL PREMIUM

The government on Wednesday moved to avert imminent retrenchments at the SABC, suggesting a number of alternatives it said could bring an amicable solution to the dispute between employees and management.

The unions and management were tight-lipped about the alternatives — which were put on the table by communications, telecommunications & postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and employment & labour counterpart Thulas Nxesi —but they confirmed the meeting. ..