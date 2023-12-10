International airline body worries about airport security in Africa
Iata’s Focus Africa initiative prioritises several areas including safety, finance and distribution, infrastructure, connectivity and sustainability
10 December 2023 - 16:29
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) is “not quite satisfied” with the levels of security at airports in Africa, the airline body’s regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, told Business Day in Geneva on Thursday.
On the sidelines of Iata’s annual Global Media Day, he responded to a question about whether Iata is satisfied that African countries are investing enough in their security capabilities, for example to combat threats to aviation, smuggling and illegal product trafficking...
