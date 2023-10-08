Time to address ‘embarrassingly low’ intra-African air connectivity, airline body chief says
08 October 2023 - 18:08
The “embarrassingly low” level of intra-African air connectivity is depriving the continent and its people from reaching their full potential.
This was the message from Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), at the opening of the airline body’s annual general assembly in Luanda in Angola at the weekend. AASA represents most of the airlines in the SA Development Community (Sadc). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.