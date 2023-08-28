World / Africa

EU fund eyes African sustainable aviation fuel

SAFs are low-carbon fuel alternatives for the aviation industry and can be made from various crops among other feedstock sources

28 August 2023 - 14:33 Wendell Roelf
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF.COM/SHIH-HAO LIAO
Picture: 123RF.COM/SHIH-HAO LIAO

The EU is scouting Africa to back clean jet fuel projects under its Global Gateway infrastructure fund, an EU official said, ahead of an anticipated boom in demand for environmentally sustainable air travel.

The EU has pledged to dedicate half of its €300bn infrastructure plan, seen as a rival to China's Belt and Road Initiative, to Africa.

The fund has already backed renewable plants, green hydrogen initiatives, vaccines and education projects in Africa, and the official said it was now looking into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“In the context of the Global Gateway, the Commission is currently looking into possible co-financing mechanisms and guarantee instruments,” said Stefan De Keersmaecker, a European Commission spokesperson.

“SAF production in the African continent has great potential.”

SAFs are low-carbon fuel alternatives for the aviation industry and can be made from various crops among other feedstock sources.

The EU will launch a 4 million euro capacity-building project by Dec. 31 to support SAF feasibility studies and certification in 11 African countries and India.

Following feasibility studies, selected projects could draw funds from the Global Gateway, De Keersmaecker said.

SAF scramble

The aviation industry contributes more than 2% of global energy-related emissions, and the EU is mandating emissions reduction targets that will require airlines to use more SAF.

That will help create annual global demand of 450-billion litres of SAF by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), and has made Africa’s vast swathes of underutilised agricultural land increasingly attractive.

There is currently no SAF production on the continent. And establishing feedstock supply chains will be a challenge in Africa where poor infrastructure, limited refining capacity and inadequate regulations could delay projects and drive up costs, analysts said.

“The greatest way to reduce the cost of SAF in the African continent and to have SAF that is produced sustainably is through local manufacturing,” Allan Kilavuka, CEO at Kenya Airways, said.

Companies including Italy’s Eni, SA’s Sasol, Linde of Germany and Danish firm Topsoe are nonetheless forging ahead with African SAF and biofuel investments.

Frankline Omondi, environmental manager at the African Civil Aviation Commission, said the body wants SAF production to launch in at least two African countries within a few years, with potential for a third.

SA, Kenya and Ethiopia are likely candidates, he said.

Reuters

Ex-SAA investigator slams German report for not making safety recommendations

SAA Airbus plane came close to stalling during adverse wind conditions over Switzerland in 2018
National
3 weeks ago

SAM MKOKELI: Business rescues hide ANC confusion about private sector's role

The SAA deal is not entirely without problems, despite passing the competition hurdle
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Radio silence: How SAPS botched R427m helicopter procurement

This lack of radios seriously undermines the crime-fighting capabilities of the helicopters
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Hawaiian Electric says Maui county’s wildfire ...
Companies / Energy
2.
EU fund eyes African sustainable aviation fuel
World / Africa
3.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou to run for Taiwan ...
World / Asia
4.
Fear for health of Australian writer on trail in ...
World / Asia
5.
US and China must have stable economic bond, says ...
World

Related Articles

Struggling sugar farmers call for domestic industry to be diversified

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Russia keeps its fleet of Western planes in the air, but how?

World / Europe

LUNGILE MASHELE: Only government can help with prohibitive cost of becoming an ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.