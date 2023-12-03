Government mulls ruling banning load-shedding at public institutions
President Ramaphosa says the executive will take ‘all the necessary steps’ to ensure hospitals and schools are ‘less’ affected by blackouts
03 December 2023 - 18:16
The government says it will begin to study the landmark judgment ordering electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to “take all reasonable steps” — by no later than January 31 — to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations are not affected by load-shedding in the new week, the state attorney’s office confirmed on Sunday.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the weekend on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai that his executive will take “all the necessary steps” to ensure hospitals and schools are “less” affected by blackouts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.