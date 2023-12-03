Nomination process for electoral panel to be reopened
Parliament’s home affairs committee decided this because of low number of nominations and too few female nominees
03 December 2023 - 19:14
Parliament’s home affairs committee has decided that the nomination process for members of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel must be reopened because of the low number of nominees received and the low number of female nominees.
The nine-member panel, which will be set up under the Electoral Amendment Act, will be tasked with investigating alternative electoral systems and must submit its report 12 months after the date of the 2024 elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.