A season of worry ahead for grape exporters amid port crises and power cuts
Equipment breakdowns and delays and Durban and Cape Town port terminals cost SA about R600m in export earnings last year and the situation has since deteriorated
29 November 2023 - 05:00
SA’s table grape industry, a major source of export earnings, is concerned that the crisis at the ports could cost it dearly again this year.
As the harvest season ramps up, exporters continue to face huge backlogs caused by equipment breakdowns and adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays in loading and offloading cargo at the Cape Town and Durban ports managed by Transnet Port Terminals...
