Incompetence and lethargy behind Richards Bay port dysfunction, Ramaphosa says
Pressure is mounting to get cargo in and out of SA ports ahead of festive season
23 November 2023 - 20:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed incompetence and lethargy in the management of the Richards Bay Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) for the dysfunction at the port.
This is as cargo movers warned that the escalating crisis at SA’s ports was hampering the movement of about R7bn worth of goods daily...
