AYABONGA CAWE: Preferential procurement being made a scapegoat
Recent reports show how for narrow interpretive reasons procurement becomes the cause of our problems
27 November 2023 - 05:00
It's like a game of dominoes. Festive cargo, stuck at sea as port congestion became unmanageable, spilling over into the snaking queue of trucks headed to the same ports.
In the same weekend, of Black Friday and a heatwave, more than 15,000MW of unplanned breakdowns meant the air-fryers and dishwashers South Africans fought to buy may only be put to use once there is power. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.