Basic income support policy to go to cabinet by end-March, confirms Zulu
The social development department has been working on the policy for several years
21 November 2023 - 07:34
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department plans to take its proposed basic income support policy to cabinet before the end of this financial year.
She said the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, which has been extended for a further year to end-March 2025, will form the basis of what will become the basic income support grant in future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.