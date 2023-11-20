Israel recalls its SA ambassador for consultations
Naledi Pandor says ahead of vote closure of Israel’s embassy in SA is unlikely and counterproductive
20 November 2023 - 20:20
UPDATED 20 November 2023 - 22:12
Israel has recalled its ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky, in a pre-emptive move ahead of crucial meetings on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza.
Belotserkovsky’s recall for consultations, according to Reuters, comes just hours before Brics leaders convene a special sitting to discuss the situation in Gaza as the international community ramps up efforts to isolate Israel for its bombardment of Palestinian targets...
