EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema, senior EFF MPs and their legal counsel led by lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi walked out of a parliamentary hearing on Monday after their appeal for a postponement was rejected.
The party members are in hot water after storming the stage at the state of the nation address earlier this year while President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking.
The affected MPs are Malema‚ EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu‚ secretary-general Marshall Dlamini‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
The charges include threatening Ramaphosa.
The hearing‚ which aims to establish if the EFF MPs breached the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act‚ started in parliament on Monday and continues until Wednesday.
Ngcukaitobi had applied for the proceedings to be postponed to January and for the matter to be heard by a judge. Malema was unhappy when the committee rejected the application‚ saying “no white man will persecute the EFF”.
Malema‚ EFF MPs and lawyer walk out of parliamentary hearing
The hearing was convened to consider EFF members’ storming of stage during Ramaphosa's state of the nation address
TimesLIVE
