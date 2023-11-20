Politics

Malema‚ EFF MPs and lawyer walk out of parliamentary hearing

The hearing was convened to consider EFF members’ storming of stage during Ramaphosa's state of the nation address

20 November 2023 - 17:33
by Bulelani Nonyukela
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema, senior EFF MPs and their legal counsel led by lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi walked out of a parliamentary hearing on Monday after their appeal for a postponement was rejected. 

The party members are in hot water after storming the stage at the state of the nation address earlier this year while President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking.

The affected MPs are Malema‚ EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu‚ secretary-general Marshall Dlamini‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

The charges include threatening Ramaphosa.

The hearing‚ which aims to establish if the EFF MPs breached the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act‚ started in parliament on Monday and continues until Wednesday. 

Ngcukaitobi had applied for the proceedings to be postponed to January and for the matter to be heard by a judge. Malema was unhappy when the committee rejected the application‚ saying “no white man will persecute the EFF”.

ANC poised to join EFF in parliamentary vote to close Israel’s embassy

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirms SA has referred Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to the ICC for war crimes
Politics
5 days ago

EFF and AfriForum prepare for court battle

AfriForum says no after red berets demand an apology for ‘fraudulent’ documents fiasco
National
5 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: A tale of woe as dog eats dog in Ekurhuleni

Veteran IFP councillor says metro is in meltdown because politicians care only about their own interests
Opinion
5 days ago
