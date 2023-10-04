Fiscus to gain R100m a month after diplomats’ duty-free booze dries up
Sars calculates fiscus was losing millions a month due to illegal trading of duty-free products by diplomats
The SA fiscus will save R100m a month after the Constitutional Court shut the door on diplomats getting alcohol and tobacco products duty-free — a privilege the National Treasury suspects was abused as some dignitaries were selling the products on the black market.
According to the SA Revenue Service’s calculations, the fiscus was losing about R100m a month due to illegal trading of duty-free products by diplomats. In response to this trend, the finance minister amended sections of the Customs and Excise Act and VAT Act in 2021 to do away with duty-free components when alcohol and tobacco products are sold to diplomats...
