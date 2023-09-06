Minister fights to protect social grants against austerity cuts
Lindiwe Zulu wants social relief of distress grant extended again despite pressure on the fiscus
06 September 2023 - 19:08
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has pleaded that social grants be protected as the Treasury imposes austerity measures on government departments in the context of shrinking tax revenue.
Zulu was replying to a question by EFF MP Laetitia Arries in the National Assembly on Wednesday on access to the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, which was created to address the challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a range of other grants the government provides, such as the old age, disability and child support grants...
