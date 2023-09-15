HILARY JOFFE: Deficit spiral could seriously dampen growth
Government debt is poised to become a major headache for SA
With just more than six weeks to go to the medium-term budget policy statement it’s clear finance minister Enoch Godongwana will report that the public finances are in far worse shape than he budgeted for in February. It’s not yet clear how much worse, or just how tough it is for Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse and his team to craft the credible fiscal framework he has made a priority.
So what do we know at this stage, and what do we not know? First, on revenue we now have numbers for the first five months of the fiscal year to end-August. They show an increase in tax collections that’s running well behind the February budget’s 6% estimate, opening up a R22bn gap. Extrapolating that to the full year would mean a R53bn revenue shortfall — a huge turnabout from 2022’s R94bn overrun. ..
