Sars sounds alarm on tax take as corporate collections plummet
Tax collections are R22bn short in the first five months and data suggests a full-year shortfall of about R50bn
12 September 2023 - 05:00
Tax collections fell R22bn short of February’s budget estimates for the first five months of the current fiscal year, as corporate income taxes dropped and VAT refunds rose. But while economists expect a substantial revenue shortfall this year, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) cautions it is still too early to project the outcome.
Sars deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu said on Monday end-August figures show revenues growing at 2.6% year on year, against the 6% budgeted in February. The past two months have pulled up collections, with the August gap below the R29bn at end-June...
