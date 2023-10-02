ALEXANDER PARKER: Dead hand of ANC’s election panic will paralyse reform at Transnet and Eskom
02 October 2023 - 05:00
Amid an energy crisis that is hobbling the economy and immiserating the populace, the minister responsible for public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, took four months to decline the nominations for a CEO for Eskom recommended by its board.
It’s not clear how the board can continue after such treatment. Clearly it does not have the faith of the shareholder, and it’s perfectly reasonable to ask what on earth is going on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.