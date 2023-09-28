Agrizzi to undergo observation to test his fitness to stand trial

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during a hearing where he appeared virtually in April. Picture: ERNEST MABUZA
A judge has referred former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi for mental observation to determine his fitness to stand trial in the R1.8bn Bosasa tender fraud case.
Agrizzi appeared virtually before judge David Makhoba in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Agrizzi has not attended two court cases where he is an accused since 2020 due to ill health. This resulted in postponements in his case with co-accused former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former departmental CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.
In another case, Agrizzi’s corruption trial was separated in 2021 from that of his co-accused, former ANC MP Vincent Smith.
In that case, the Investigating Directorate said the charges stem from Bosasa, through Agrizzi, offering Smith gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company, Euroblitz.
The ID said there were also alleged payments in exchange for Smith’s political influence as an MP for the ANC to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department of correctional services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions of rand.
Earlier this year, the Pretoria high court held an inquiry to determine whether Agrizzi absented himself wilfully from the trial. The inquiry heard from a neurosurgeon appointed by Agrizzi’s legal team in April, who concluded that Agrizzi had suffered a brain injury, making him incapable of following court proceedings.
Handing down his judgment, Makhoba said it was not for the court to decide whether a person is mentally fit to stand trial, but for professionals to decide.
Makhoba declared it was the state’s responsibility to ensure that Agrizzi is taken safely to a mental institution and that he takes his medication.
The case in Pretoria relates to four tenders awarded by the correctional services department to Bosasa and its subsidiaries from August 2004 to 2007.The tenders were for catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installation of perimeter fencing, and supplying of a television system and monitoring equipment.
The matter was postponed until October 31 for the results of Agrizzi’s mental fitness test.
Agrizzi to undergo observation to test his fitness to stand trial
Neurosurgeon says former Bosasa COO incapable of following court proceedings after brain injury
