MARKET WRAP: JSE joins global attempt at rebound
Exchange is down 3% so far in September and heading for another monthly loss
28 September 2023 - 19:48
The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, tracking an attempted rebound on global markets, though it is headed for another monthly loss.
The local bourse is down more than 3% so far this month as the higher-for-longer interest rates narrative sets in, coupled with concerns about rising crude oil prices and the effect on inflation. ..
