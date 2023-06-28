Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
Parliament. The place where political will goes to die. More specifically, the place where the ruling ANC’s political will goes to die.
You wouldn’t imagine it was that hard. The legislature, after all, has just four jobs. It elects a president every five years — a task performed with the speed of police minister Bheki Cele bumbling his way to a crime scene. It’s a talk-shop — albeit not always a successful one. It passes laws — again, not always successful ones. And it has oversight of the executive...
EDITORIAL: Parliament — the dead centre of ANC politics
It’s been a year since the Zondo report, and parliament has yet to do anything to ensure there’s no State Capture 2.0
