New passenger train for KwaMashu-Durban corridor

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga officially launched the Isitimela Sabantu passenger train on the KwaMashu-Durban corridor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga officially launched the “most advanced” passenger train on the KwaMashu-Durban corridor on Tuesday as the government steps up its overhaul of infrastructure.
A single trip costs less than R10, thanks to a government subsidy.
The reopening of the corridor amounted to R94m, and about R230m has been spent so far on fixing infrastructure damage to about eight rail lines in KwaZulu-Natal, Prasa said.
The new train, called Isitimela Sabantu (people’s train), comes with safety features including on-board CCTV cameras and an anti-crash system, and air-conditioning.
“The corridor has not been used due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure as well as the damage that took place at some stations during the July 2021 unrest and recent floods,” said Chikunga.
“I am happy that Prasa has indicated it has already appointed a service provider for signalling which will help in running full-scale services. We have seen the trains in well-developed countries around the world, and we are going to have them.”
Protection of the train against theft and vandalism also lies in the hands of commuters and the community, she said.
The Umlazi to Durban corridor and other corridors that are being repaired will open a few weeks, Chikunga added.
The launch on Tuesday morning was attended by Chikunga, Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) group CEO Hishaam Emeran, Prasa acting chairperson Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, and other officials who took a ride on the train from KwaMashu to Durban station.
