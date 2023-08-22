RTMC and WeBuyCars partner to speed up vehicle registrations
The system reduces paperwork for car dealers and lessens the chances of corruption
22 August 2023 - 14:25
In a private-public initiative, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has partnered with WeBuyCars to launch a new solution that allows for the easier registration of motor vehicles and change of ownership online.
The initiative is designed to create an efficient method for vehicle dealers and financial institutions to transact directly online with National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis) to reduce the physical handling of documents and visits to registration authorities...
