Activists call for healthcare to be spared further budget cuts
Government passing cost of public sector pay increases on to the most vulnerable, Progressive Health Forum says
12 September 2023 - 13:49
An association of veteran health activists has warned any further cuts to the health budget will compromise public health services, with catastrophic consequences for millions of patients.
In an open letter sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday, the Progressive Health Forum (PHF) called on the government to protect the public health system in its next round of belt-tightening...
