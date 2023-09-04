Special police unit proposed to tackle crime against tourists
Local and international visitors are deterred by incidents that often make global headlines, a green paper notes
04 September 2023 - 13:16
The government is considering establishing a specialised police unit to deal with crime involving tourists as one of the measures to boost the economy and make the country more attractive to domestic and foreign visitors.
This is one of the proposals contained in the Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in SA published for public consultation on Friday. The paper reads that despite being a major contributor to GDP, the sector has yet to exploit its full potential...
