National

Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property

Senior member of the SA Police Service may also be involved, according to metro police investigation

07 September 2023 - 12:19 Luyolo Mkentane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GARETH WILSON
Picture: GARETH WILSON

A City of Johannesburg councillor and 22 other suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a R40m metro property intended for use by the metro police.

In addition, a preliminary investigation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) uncovered allegations that a senior member of the SA Police Service may be involved in the “ongoing invasion of the property”, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said.

The JMPD led a sting operation at the city property, which was bought in 2019 for use as a pound. When officials arrived at the property they were met by a group “claiming to be contracted by the owner of the site to undertake construction work”.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the property had been identified as a possible site for temporary accommodation for victims of the fire that razed a five-storey, hijacked building in the Joburg CBD on Thursday, in which 77 people died and scores were injured.

Gwamanda said the operation resulted in the arrest of 23 suspects, among them “a councillor of the city”. The suspects face charges of malicious damage to property and city infrastructure, theft and vandalism.

“According to the preliminary investigation by the JMPD, there are allegations that a senior member of the SA Police Service (SAPS) may be involved in the ongoing invasion of the property,” Gwamanda said.

The suspects have been detained at the Joburg central police station. A forklift and earth-moving and building equipment found on site were seized.

“Our approach to illegality is now driven with greater urgency and firmness. It’s our intention to ensure that we prevent any further loss of life and disasters in the city as a result of illegally occupied and hijacked buildings,” Gwamanda said.

“We are adopting a zero-tolerance approach and will be extending our operations to target those buildings belonging to the city that are currently in the hands of criminal syndicates.”

Gwamanda said the councillor’s arrest will be communicated to the speaker of council, Colleen Makhubele. The executive mayor expressed disappointment that “such allegations have arose against the very persons we would expect to be the custodians of city properties and proponents of law and order”.

Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile told Business Day on Tuesday the provincial government was going to court for eviction orders to remove those occupying buildings illegally.

Maile said the provincial government started a process to evict illegal occupiers a while ago. “We will go back to the courts” for eviction orders, he said. “Whether they are foreigners or South Africans, anyone who is occupying [a building] illegally” will be evicted.

“We need the courts to evict them. We are a law-abiding government. We are governed by the constitution. You can’t remove people unless you have a court order.”

Former Johannesburg mayor and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said when he left office in 2019 his administration had identified more than “600 hijacked buildings” in the central business district.

Of those, 154 had been “passed through council and awarded to the private sector to build affordable accommodation.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Gauteng seeks eviction orders for hijacked buildings

The move follows a fire in an illegally occupied  building in central Johannesburg that killed at least 74 people
National
2 days ago

Joburg inferno raises questions over city’s service delivery failures

Focus shifts to the city's failure to act after Joburg CBD blaze in a dilapidated building kills scores of people
National
1 week ago

Cogta minister blames ‘evil apartheid’ for service delivery dearth

Thembi Nkadimeng says it is a ‘daunting task’ to rid the country of apartheid’s spatial planning, which excluded provision of services to black South ...
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
SA’s ‘Crocodile Dundee’ moment in doubt after ...
National
2.
Julius Malema faces animal cruelty charge for ...
National
3.
BREAKING NEWS: IPP withdraws case to stop Eskom’s ...
National
4.
Gordhan ordered to decide on Mango sale within 30 ...
National
5.
Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m ...
National

Related Articles

Joburg fire: chronicle of 77 deaths foretold

Features

Panyaza Lesufi announces investigation into Joburg fire

National

City of Joburg tech detected CBD blaze, says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

National

CHRIS ROPER: Trial by fire for South Africa’s media

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.