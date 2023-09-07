journalism comment
CHRIS ROPER: Trial by fire for South Africa’s media
Coverage of the fire tragedy in Joburg’s Marshalltown has ignited fierce debate in the media industry. It raises issues around lapses in good practice, and the knock-on effect that has on public trust in journalism
Such tragedies as the deaths of 77 people in the Albert Street fire in Marshalltown, Joburg, affect society in many ways. There’s shock and sadness, and then there’s anger. People want to know how it happened, why it happened and, crucially, who is responsible.
It affects everyone. The person reading about it on their phone, first responders who endure the immediate horror, city officials frantically looking to communicate details, and those vultures of the rotting body politic, politicians scrambling to avoid responsibility. Those worst affected are the victims, and their families and friends. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.