Betting on SA’s grand hotel recovery
With new hotels popping up, and confirmation that a new Club Med resort will be built soon near Durban at an estimated cost of R2bn, there’s finally money in the industry once again. But can the recovery in tourism numbers — 4-million visitors arrived in South Africa in the first six months of this year — support this revival?
24 August 2023 - 05:03
Reports of the demise of South Africa’s hotel sector, it turns out, were greatly exaggerated.
As if to punctuate the big bounceback, Club Med — the French group that has been touting its “holidays in the sun” all-inclusive resorts since 1950 — is preparing to unveil plans for its first South African resort, which will be built in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)...
