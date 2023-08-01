EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa intervenes to boost the fight against crime
Police boss appoints team to work with private sector to curb rampant crime
01 August 2023 - 20:42
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has appointed a team of senior officers dedicated to work with business to accelerate the fight against crime, according to a high level source in the government.
The source told Business Day on Tuesday that the commissioner’s intervention, on the orders of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will allow the police to access the private sector resources it needs in the battle against crime...
