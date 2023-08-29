Eskom does not deserve R24bn revenue clawback, says business
Organisations argue consumers should not be made to pay for utility’s ‘inadequacies’
29 August 2023 - 05:00
Organisations representing SA’s largest industries are pushing back against a revenue clawback Eskom is asking the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to approve for the 2021/22 financial year.
Eskom is hoping to recover almost R24bn through a regulatory clearing account application (RCA) submitted in April...
