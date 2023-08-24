Nod for four private power bids expected to ease load-shedding in Johannesburg
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava says this would be almost enough power to spare SA’s largest city from one stage of load-shedding
24 August 2023 - 12:05
UPDATED 24 August 2023 - 22:50
The electricity supplier to SA’s largest city has approved four bids from four private power producers to supply Johannesburg with 92MW.
The CEO of energy services company City Power, Tshifularo Mashava, said this would be almost enough power to spare Johannesburg from one stage of load-shedding...
