China donates R167m in equipment to bolster SA’s power supply
Over 500 public facilities will benefit from the generous energy donation, ensuring uninterrupted power to hospitals, clinics and police stations
23 August 2023 - 15:47
SA is set to receive over 500 units of technical equipment worth R167m from China to provide uninterrupted power supply to public institutions as part of a trade deal between SA and eight Chinese energy companies, including the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
The donation from the Chinese companies — including gas and diesel generators, solar PV units and off-grid storage supply — come with no conditions, says electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa...
