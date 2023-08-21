Eskom has denied board that chair Mpho Makwana is involved in, or privy to, payment arrangements that his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has with the utility to settle its debt of more than R2m.
The Sunday Times reported the church has a bill of R2,099,855.83, which was due to be paid last Thursday.
The church apparently receives power directly from Eskom, not via a municipality. It continues to receive power despite its nonpayment.
Makwana serves as secretary of the council at the church, and according to insiders he is “well aware” of the church’s financial affairs.
“As the chair of the board of directors of Eskom, Mpho Makwana is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer accounts. Nor does he influence Eskom’s decisions in its credit management processes,” Eskom said.
“Eskom has an electricity supply agreement with the IPHC and not with Makwana. By virtue of him being a member of the church does not translate to him being personally liable for the church’s electricity account.”
The power utility said the chair did not take part in, and was not privy to, the decisions leading to the arrangement between the church and Eskom’s accounts department.
“Eskom has been and continues to implement its credit management processes in the management of the IPHC account, like it is norm with any other customer account across the country, including individual customers.”
Chair Mpho Makwana not involved in his church’s payment deal with Eskom
Eskom says board chair Makwana ‘is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer accounts’
Eskom has denied board that chair Mpho Makwana is involved in, or privy to, payment arrangements that his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has with the utility to settle its debt of more than R2m.
The Sunday Times reported the church has a bill of R2,099,855.83, which was due to be paid last Thursday.
The church apparently receives power directly from Eskom, not via a municipality. It continues to receive power despite its nonpayment.
Makwana serves as secretary of the council at the church, and according to insiders he is “well aware” of the church’s financial affairs.
“As the chair of the board of directors of Eskom, Mpho Makwana is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer accounts. Nor does he influence Eskom’s decisions in its credit management processes,” Eskom said.
“Eskom has an electricity supply agreement with the IPHC and not with Makwana. By virtue of him being a member of the church does not translate to him being personally liable for the church’s electricity account.”
The power utility said the chair did not take part in, and was not privy to, the decisions leading to the arrangement between the church and Eskom’s accounts department.
“Eskom has been and continues to implement its credit management processes in the management of the IPHC account, like it is norm with any other customer account across the country, including individual customers.”
TimesLIVE
Eskom admits it made mistakes in Komati shutdown
Alexforbes picks Kuseni Dlamini as chairperson
Treasury confirms U-turn on reporting of Eskom irregular spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
ROB ROSE: Eskom, and how not to handle a death threat
EDITORIAL: De Ruyter was right about crime at Eskom
Eskom admits it made mistakes in Komati shutdown
Alexforbes picks Kuseni Dlamini as chairperson
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.