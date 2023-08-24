Crucial energy bill finally introduced into parliament
The tabling of the bill comes five months after it was approved by cabinet in March
24 August 2023 - 09:04
Five months after its adoption by cabinet and after mounting concern over the delay, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill has been formally introduced into parliament.
The introduction of the bill was listed in the latest parliamentary report on announcements, tablings and committee reports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.