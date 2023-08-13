SAA launches drive to lure back former pilots
The need for additional personnel arises from the expansion of the airline’s operations
SAA aims to recall some of its former pilots as it expands its operations.
In correspondence dated August 4, and seen by Business Day, pilots are informed that the state-owned flag carrier now has a number of A320 first officer positions available...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.