SAA launches drive to lure back former pilots

The need for additional personnel arises from the expansion of the airline’s operations

13 August 2023 - 18:06 Carin Smith

SAA aims to recall some of its former pilots as it expands its operations.

In correspondence dated August 4, and seen by Business Day, pilots are informed that the state-owned flag carrier now has a number of A320 first officer positions available...

