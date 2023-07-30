SAM MKOKELI: Business rescues hide ANC confusion about private sector's role
The SAA deal is not entirely without problems, despite passing the competition hurdle
30 July 2023 - 09:26
The Competition Tribunal this week announced it approved Takatso Aviation’s proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in South African Airways, signifying the overcoming of a huge hurdle in the reform of the airline.
SAA went into business rescue in December 2019, and the long, difficult process has produced several lessons. Its revival should provide insights on how state-owned enterprises can be reformed. ..
