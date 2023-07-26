Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: SAA and Takatso deal awaits watchdog’s approval

Business Day TV spoke to Takatso's Spokesperson, Thulasizwe Simelane

26 July 2023 - 15:20
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SAA is one step closer to being privatised. The Competition Tribunal has given Takatso Aviation the green light to acquire a 51% stake in the airline on condition that there is a moratorium on retrenchments as well as minority shareholders selling their stake. Business Day TV spoke to Takatso’s Thulasizwe Simelane for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

