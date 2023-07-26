SAA is one step closer to being privatised. The Competition Tribunal has given Takatso Aviation the green light to acquire a 51% stake in the airline on condition that there is a moratorium on retrenchments as well as minority shareholders selling their stake. Business Day TV spoke to Takatso’s Thulasizwe Simelane for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SAA and Takatso deal awaits watchdog’s approval
Business Day TV spoke to Takatso's Spokesperson, Thulasizwe Simelane
SAA is one step closer to being privatised. The Competition Tribunal has given Takatso Aviation the green light to acquire a 51% stake in the airline on condition that there is a moratorium on retrenchments as well as minority shareholders selling their stake. Business Day TV spoke to Takatso’s Thulasizwe Simelane for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.