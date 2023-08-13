Business can make a difference, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO believes business can still do a lot on its own within law to disrupt criminal syndicates
13 August 2023 - 18:21
Forthright Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has not changed his mind about SA being a “failed state” — but he has joined business’s new partnership with the government to halt the slide in the economy because it’s in the national interest, and he believes business can make a difference.
Froneman, who co-chairs business’s new crime and corruption workstream with Remgro CEO Jannie Durant, said that though there are pockets of people in government doing the right thing the state was “emasculated” and government let the country down badly. ..
