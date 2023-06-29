Opinion

DAVID LEWIS: Let’s make the social compact work

Public sector must be saved from collapse by building partnerships with private sector

29 June 2023 - 05:00 David Lewis

Many breasts have been beaten over the government’s decision to engage corporate SA’s assistance in dealing with some of the country’s most pressing problems, to wit energy provision, logistics, and crime and corruption. 

Under normal conditions my background as a trade unionist, business regulator and anticorruption activist would have made me extremely wary of too close a relationship between the government and business. But, under present circumstances, we should welcome business’s offers to assist the state. ..

