Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA

Business has put forward the names of the heads of companies including Sasol, Sanlam, Sibanye and Anglo American to form part of workstreams

07 June 2023 - 13:00 Kabelo Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa has teamed up with executives from the country’s largest companies to form “crisis committees” to address power shortages, inefficient ports and rampant crime, a huge involvement of the private sector that illustrates the weakness of the state.

Ramaphosa said the partnership, formalised at a closed meeting on Tuesday, would build on the success of previous collaborations such as the Covid-19 response, where the state and industry worked in unison to implement a nationwide vaccine rollout...

