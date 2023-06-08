Grumbles at Nedlac over lack of social compact for economic growth

Bank of Canada’s surprise hike calls thoughts of a pause in interest rates into question
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
Options include hosting a virtual Brics summit or moving the event to another country in order to avoid arresting Russia president
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Conglomerate says focus remains on global expansion through acquisitions in management, hygiene and plumbing
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
The winner of the 2015 race has been fighting to get a fair deal for all runners
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
Social partners at the policy formulating body the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have criticised the government’s lack of leadership in steering efforts aimed at hammering out a comprehensive social compact to tackle slow economic growth and rising unemployment in SA.
During his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government and its social partners would within 100 days hammer out a comprehensive social compact to deal with poor economic growth and unemployment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Grumbles at Nedlac over lack of social compact for economic growth
‘All those agreements are not worth the paper they are written on,’ says Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi
Social partners at the policy formulating body the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) have criticised the government’s lack of leadership in steering efforts aimed at hammering out a comprehensive social compact to tackle slow economic growth and rising unemployment in SA.
During his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government and its social partners would within 100 days hammer out a comprehensive social compact to deal with poor economic growth and unemployment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.