WATCH: Business defends BLSA’s support for De Ruyter

Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa

05 May 2023 - 16:31 Business Day TV
Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia . File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business Leadership SA helped fund a controversial independent probe into corruption, crime and sabotage at Eskom, but business body Business Unity SA (Busa) stands by the funding support.

Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa for more detail.

18 hours ago
