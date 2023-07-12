Gordhan appoints nine new non-executive directors at Transnet
Former mining executive Andile Sangqu named as chair of new board
The newly appointed board of state-owned ports and rail operator Transnet has been given three years by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to boost governance at the entity which has been weakened by poor management and performance, as well as years of state capture and corruption under its former executives and board.
The new board will be headed by Andile Sangqu, a former Anglo American executive and vice-president of the Minerals Council, signalling the government’s desire to appease the mining sector which has been critical of Transnet’s dysfunction which has cost the mining industry and economy billions of rand...
