British Airways A380 makes emergency landing in Johannesburg
Aircraft returned to OR Tambo airport not long after take-off after a burning smell filled the cabin, reports say
23 July 2023 - 17:13
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has confirmed that an outbound commercial airliner had to make an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on July 12. The plane was not damaged, nor was anyone injured.
The British Airways flight en route to London Heathrow was carrying 429 passengers and 24 crew members and had to turn back to OR Tambo soon after approaching Limpopo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now