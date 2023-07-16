Two more held over torched trucks, bringing total to five
Police confident they are closing in on the ringleaders
16 July 2023 - 19:56 Staff Writer
By Sunday five arrests had been made in Mpumalanga of individuals suspected to be involved with the torching of trucks on SA roads. Picture: SUPPLIED
Police are confident they are closing in on the ringleaders behind the torching of trucks on SA roads.
This is according to Brig Athlenda Mathe, who said two more suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to five. All five arrests were made in Mpumalanga.
Police minister Bheki Cele said last week that 12 people had been identified as suspects/people of interest by officers investigating what has been described as co-ordinated attacks on freight trucks.
At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga this month in what has been described as co-ordinated attacks. Cele said evidence pointed to “organised co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state”.
City Press reported over the weekend that a confidential crime intelligence report seen by the publication suggested an organisation of truckers sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma and the so-called Operation Dudula, were the instigators of the attacks on trucks.
Last week it emerged that Zuma had travelled to Russia seeking medical care at the same time as the Constitutional Court dismissed the department of correctional services’ application for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Zuma should return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence for contempt of court handed down in 2021.
In July 2021 Zuma’s arrest and brief imprisonment triggered the worst postapartheid violence in SA when widespread unrest broke out in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
Two more held over torched trucks, bringing total to five
Police confident they are closing in on the ringleaders
Police are confident they are closing in on the ringleaders behind the torching of trucks on SA roads.
This is according to Brig Athlenda Mathe, who said two more suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to five. All five arrests were made in Mpumalanga.
Police minister Bheki Cele said last week that 12 people had been identified as suspects/people of interest by officers investigating what has been described as co-ordinated attacks on freight trucks.
At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga this month in what has been described as co-ordinated attacks. Cele said evidence pointed to “organised co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state”.
City Press reported over the weekend that a confidential crime intelligence report seen by the publication suggested an organisation of truckers sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma and the so-called Operation Dudula, were the instigators of the attacks on trucks.
Last week it emerged that Zuma had travelled to Russia seeking medical care at the same time as the Constitutional Court dismissed the department of correctional services’ application for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Zuma should return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence for contempt of court handed down in 2021.
In July 2021 Zuma’s arrest and brief imprisonment triggered the worst postapartheid violence in SA when widespread unrest broke out in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
Zuma in Russia for medical treatment
Panyaza Lesufi says trucks on Gauteng roads are being monitored
Constitutional Court rejects Zuma’s medical parole appeal
Agri SA says police are not doing enough to stop truck attacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Police arrest third suspect in connection with truck burnings
Security firm catches alleged truck arsonist near Piet Retief
Agri SA says police are not doing enough to stop truck attacks
Two more trucks set alight in KZN on Monday night
Attacks on freight trucks a threat to investment in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.