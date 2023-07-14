National

Police arrest third suspect in connection with truck burnings

The person was arrested in Emalahleni on Thursday evening

14 July 2023 - 08:13 Khanyisile Ngcobo
A truck torched on the N2 in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A truck torched on the N2 in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the attacks on freight trucks this week‚ police confirmed on Friday morning.

The person was arrested in Emalahleni on Thursday evening‚ according to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said all three suspects arrested for the torching of trucks are expected to appear in court on Monday and not Friday as previously reported”.

On Thursday police announced a breakthrough with the arrest of two truck drivers in Mpumalanga.

The suspects‚ aged 29 and 27‚ were arrested at their homes on that day.

Mathe said a multidisciplinary team assigned to investigate the attacks and burning of trucks made their first arrest on a farm in eMkhondo with the help of a private security firm. The other arrest was in Ermelo.

“Both suspects face charges of malicious damage to property‚” she said.

TimesLIVE spoke to the security company that helped with the arrest of the first suspect.

“We arrested him this morning [Thursday] about 1am at Lunerburg farm. After the arrest‚ we handed him over to the Sheepmoor police‚” the company said.

“The company he works for gave us the address and he was identified on truck drivers’ social groups. When we arrested him‚ we found voice notes where his friends told him to hide because we were looking for him.”

The security company claimed the man had shaved his beard and head before his arrest in a bid to conceal his identity.

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday that 12 people had been identified as suspects/persons of interest by officers investigating what has been described as co-ordinated attacks on freight trucks.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga since last weekend.

TimesLIVE

Panyaza Lesufi says trucks on Gauteng roads are being monitored

More than 20 trucks have been set alight in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga in the past week
National
19 hours ago

Twenty trucks in total burnt in arson attacks in SA

In the latest attacks, four trucks were torched at about 5.30am on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
National
1 day ago

Two more trucks set alight in KZN on Monday night

It is believed that the trucks were set alight at Canefields, situated between eNseleni and Empangeni
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Police arrest third suspect in connection with ...
National
2.
Eskom crisis worsened by not using original ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Zuma’s medical ...
National
4.
Mashatile asks US businesses to back SA’s Agoa ...
National
5.
Improving SA as a global ally requires ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Security firm catches alleged truck arsonist near Piet Retief

National

Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.